Ant Anstead Announces He's Leaving 'Wheelers and Dealers' Following Christina Anstead Split

Ant Anstead has ended a big part of his professional life. The 41-year-old British TV host announced on Instagram on Monday that he'll no longer be hosting the car show, Wheelers Dealers.

"My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK," the now California-based dad wrote. "I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows (watch this space for the top secret news coming soon)."

News of Ant's exit comes after his split from wife Christina Anstead earlier this year. Late last month, Ant revealed to concerned fans that he had dropped 23 pounds after the breakup -- but was adamant about gaining the weight back.

He also shared that he's in the middle of a five-week program called "The Breakup Recovery Recipe" to help people who are hurting to heal. It teaches newly-single people to “grieve your relationship so you can let it go,” and “regain your identity.”

Ant and Christina wed in 2018 and share a 13-month-old son, Hudson. Christina also has two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her previous husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.