'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Teaser Introduces a Whole New World in the MCU

Paul Rudd is headed back to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -- but things aren't as they seem!

Marvel released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film on Monday, giving fans a look at the wild new world Rudd's Scott Lang is sucked into after an ominous warning from Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) -- who, as we know, was trapped in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, and seemingly hasn't been totally forthcoming about her time there.

Alongside daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Rudd must figure out what's going on and face off against an ominous new antagonist, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

"I can get you home and give you more time, if you help me," Kang offers at the trailer's end. "So, what's it gonna be, Ant-Man?"

Watch the full clip below:

ET spoke with Rudd and Quantumania director Peyton Reed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where they opened up about Majors making the leap to the MCU on the big screen after being introduced in Loki season 1.

"Jonathan’s a great actor. And what he kind of brings to this role -- there are a lot of people who know about Kang that have read the comics and they know what an intimidating and impressive dude that guy is, so Jonathan kind of really embodies that," Rudd said.

"He brings a whole new dimension to all of this, and it was fun working with him," the actor added.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania flies into theaters Feb. 17, 2023.