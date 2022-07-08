Anthony Anderson Reveals Why He Left 'Law & Order' After Just One Season (Exclusive)

Anthony Anderson had his eyes on a new adventure when he decided to depart Law & Order after just one season. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 51-year-old actor on Thursday, when he was one of the celebs to descend on South Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments.

While speaking to ET, Anderson revealed the reason behind his exit from the NBC series, on which he reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, a part he initially played during the show's first run, from 2008 to 2010. The show was revived for season 21 earlier this year, at which time it was widely reported that Anderson had only signed a one-season contract.

"I wanted to go off and create more shows like Black-ish, create things that I have ownership in, and do something a little bit different," Anderson told ET of why he left Law & Order.

As for what's next for Anderson, he revealed, "We're going out and pitching another drama called Miraculous, which I'm excited about, so looking forward to what that's going to do."

In addition to looking forward new projects, Anderson is also looking back. This month's forthcoming Emmy nominations have Anderson thinking about Black-ish, his NBC sitcom that aired its final season earlier this year.

"I'm always excited for that time of year. I'm gonna be honest, I'm excited," he said of potentially nabbing a nom. "... Everybody's saying maybe we might be the sentimental favorites since this is our last season on air. I don't go for that, though, but no I'm excited for it."