Anthony Mackie Is Officially Starring in 'Captain America 4'

Cap is headed back to the big screen. Anthony Mackie has signed on to star in a fourth Captain America movie, having assumed the star-spangled mantle in his Disney+ streaming series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A movie starring Mackie's Cap has reportedly been in the works since the series concluded in April, but at the time, Mackie played coy with ET, saying, "They always have some kind of plan. But there's, like, 30 million projects in production right now." Now, multiple reports confirm the the deal is done at Marvel to officially add Captain America 4 to that slate.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Mackie's Sam Wilson grapple with Steve Rogers' legacy and the idea of donning the stars and stripes as a Black man in America. In the finale episode, he finally took up the shield, with an updated title card in the finale's end credits confirming the name change: Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

"What Chris [Evans] was able to do with that character was bring a level of strength and confidence to him," Mackie told ET of his MCU predecessor. "He really brought an even-keeled, well-rounded, three-dimensional character."

"Sam Wilson, because he was a counselor of vets, because of his background with his family, and a lot of people don't realize Sam Wilson is the only superhero who has no superpowers -- he's just a regular guy who went for a jog and became an Avenger -- he comes from a place of humanity and humility," he continued. "I feel like I'll bring the human aspect instead of the super aspect. He's still got them hands though, but he's not a superhero. He's a regular guy."

Captain America 4 is reportedly being scripted by FAWS head writers Malcolm Spellman and collaborator Dalan Musson, though there is no word yet on plot details, a release date or whether Sebastian Stan will co-star.