Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones' Relationship Timeline: From 'Hamilton' Co-Stars to Fiancés

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones' love story is straight out of a movie. The two Hamilton stars met on the set of the Lin-Manuel Miranda–created Broadway show, and from day one, sparks flew. From co-stars to friends to lovers to fiancés, Ramos and Cephas Jones have proven that you can mix business and pleasure.

The two entertainers have been going strong for five years now and got engaged on Christmas Eve in Paris in 2018. ET is taking a look at the couple's relationship, from early beginnings to soon-to-be husband and wife.

2014: Where It All Began

Ramos and Cephas Jones met during Hamilton rehearsals in 2014. Ramos took on the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, while the actress portrayed Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. According to Miranda, Ramos left "sneaking glances" at Cephas Jones during the first table read. The two kept things friendly, even snapping pics and spending New Year's Eve together.

2015: Their Big Debut

Their careers were beginning to take off when the Off-Broadway show premiered at the Public Theater in early 2015, and the two rising stars were starting their own personal love journey. Ramos and Cephas Jones appeared to make things official around Valentine's Day, after Ramos celebrated their 2-year anniversary on Feb. 15, 2017, with an Instagram post dedicated to his "incredible" lady love.

By April, the pair were making their relationship public and sharing special moments together.

A day Ramos and Cephas Jones will never forget is Aug. 6, 2015, the day Hamilton opened on Broadway.

Walter McBride/Getty Images

The two were on cloud nine by the end of the year. Hamilton was a success, and they spent their first holidays together as a couple.

2016: The Big Leagues

The entertainers continued to ride Hamilton's success. In February, the pair took home their first GRAMMY Award after the Broadway show cast won Best Musical Theater Album. They also performed the opening number during the telecast.

In March, the cast got invited to the White House. "It was one of those moments, it’s like two kids from Brooklyn just in the White House, in love, chilling," Ramos recalled in a YouTube video. "That's really special…That's a moment in time."

The icing on the cake that year was when Ramos and Cephas Jones celebrated Hamilton's 11 wins, including Best Musical, at the 2016 Tony Awards.

By the end of the year, in November, Ramos departed the Broadway show. Cephas Jones bid her love farewell with a sweet note.

"Happy Trails to the love of my life @anthony_ramos_nyc. You give your heart and soul every night 8 times a week and I'm going to miss sharing the stage with you," she wrote on Instagram.

2017: Carving Their Own Paths

Not working together for the first time since they met, Ramos went on to co-star in the Netflix series She's Gotta Have It, as well as have a guest role on Will & Grace. He also had a role in Patti Cake$.

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As they worked on their own careers, Ramos and Cephas Jones continued to be each other's biggest supporters.

"This is your year Jas. I thank God everyday for the Blessing it is to walk behind you on this journey. Go get em baby," Ramos wrote on Instagram on his girlfriend's birthday in July.

Cephas Jones also celebrated her beau with a heartfelt birthday message in October of that year.

"Words can’t describe how proud and inspired I am of your work ethic and how you still have time to give to others and love unconditionally. You have a special light that shines so bright and you bring out the light in others. That is why I love you," she penned.

2018: Reunited and Thriving

With their love going strong, the two reunited on the film Monsters and Men. This was their first project together since Hamilton.

"Working with Jasmine, being able to work with my other half, that’s the dream…We’ve been together for three and a half years now and it’s been amazing," Ramos expressed in an interview with Blackfilm.com at the time. "And then now, fast forward, you’re working with your girl on this film and we’re in this apartment and I see her come out the room after she changes into her costume for the first time with this pregnant belly and you know, we ain’t got a kid. But there was this level of excitement and nervousness and joy that came over me."

When ET spoke with Ramos while he was promoting the film, he reiterated those same sentiments, adding that seeing his girlfriend with a fake belly was "wild."

"It's a dream. It was wild, I'm not gonna lie. When she had the belly and we were playing around and she put on the fake belly and I touched it I was like, [wow]," he recalled with a smile. While he said that their careers are "just popping off," he would be open to having a baby in their future.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Ramos was right by his lady's side at the premiere of her movie Blindspotting in July.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cephas Jones also celebrated her man at the A Star Is Born premiere at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival in September.

Kevin Winter/WireImage

By the end of the year, the two worked together on another film, Honest Thief, and shared a pic from the set. "Anotha 1 Wit da 1," Ramos captioned his snap.

The couple took their love to the next level when Ramos proposed to Cephas Jones on Christmas Eve 2018. The pair, however, didn't share the news until after the new year.

Ramos began his post with lyrics from Johnnyswim's "Take the World," adding the date of their engagement and thanking his beloved for "saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives."

On her end, Cephas Jones shared a collage filled with photos of the happy couple, including a snap where her stunning engagement ring can be seen.

2019: Fiancés

The pair made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Ramos was nominated with his A Star Is Born co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In February, the soon-to-be husband and wife celebrated their 4-year anniversary. "Home. I love you so much. Best 4 Yearz a my life," wrote Ramos on Instagram.

Cephas Jones shared a throwback of them on the Hamilton set, adding, "4 years. 💕 Happy Valentine’s Day my love."

Happier than ever, Cephas Jones starred in Ramos' "Mind Over Matter" music video.

The two celebrated Ramos' album release at the end of the year, with Cephas Jones writing on Instagram: "Whats wild is this billboard is on the same block of the show where we first met almost 5 years ago!! Full circle!!! Man oh man, you deserve it all and more. What an incredible moment in time for you my love."

As they were preparing for their wedding day, Ramos said in an interview with Vogue in October, they hoped to have a major dance party. "Jasmine and I both love music, so the DJ’s gotta be on point,” he shared. “I want people sweating, suit jackets off, chancletas on.”

The two ended the year on a high after the trailer for In the Heights debuted. Ramos stars in the Lin-Manuel Miranda–created story as Usnavi.

"Every time I see this I get goosebumps. This is for the culture, the people, the dreamers. This is for us. So beyond proud of you," Cephas Jones wrote.

2020: Five Years Strong and Quarantine Buddies

The gorgeous couple kicked off 2020 with a bang, attending the Oscars in style. The actress stunned in a black Yanina Couture gown, while the In the Heights star looked dapper in Dolce & Gabbana.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

That same month, they celebrated five years of bliss. "From the first day I met you I knew we could set it on fire. Happy 5 years @anthonyramosofficial. I love you," the "Little Bird" singer wrote on Instagram.

And when quarantine hit, the two reveled in their time together, creating a garden in their home in May.

They were also united fighting for justice, protesting and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in June.

Most recently, the two took a tropical trip to relax and unwind.

On July 21, for Cephas Jones' 31st birthday, Ramos praised his lady love, writing: "I could write a whole speech, but when somethin is perfect you don’t need a lot a words. You. This. You are like the finest wine and your buzz is why you will always be at the TOP of the shelf. We love you Jas. Happy Birthday."