'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer Will Instantly Transport You to Childhood

Half a century after the first publication of Judy Blume's iconic Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, the beloved story is coming to the big screen! A trailer released on Thursday gives fans a first look at the characters come to life.

Originally published in 1970, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret became an unofficial guide for girls navigating adolescence and puberty throughout the second half of the 20th century. The book tells the story of 11-year-old Margaret Simon, the daughter of a Christian mother and Jewish father, who begins to feel uncomfortable with her lack of religious affiliation, also exacerbated by also having to deal with such issues as bras, menstruation and boys.

Abby Ryder Fortson -- known for her role as Cassie Lang in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp -- stars as Margaret. Rachel McAdams plays the her mother, Barbara, and Kathy Bates rounds out the main cast as the Margaret's grandmother, Sylvia. Ben Safdie plays Margaret's father, Herb.

"For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions," the trailer's press releases reads.

"In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school," the release continues. "She relies on her mother, Barbara, who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia, who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets."

The film was written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, known for her modern coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret will release in theaters April 28, 2023.