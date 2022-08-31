Ari Lennox Says Her Upcoming Album Is About 'Providing Grace and Compassion to Myself'

Ari Lennox is getting vulnerable in her new project. The 31-year-old singer is gearing up to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, on Sept. 9, and, according to a text shared by rapper J. Cole, fans are in for a more intimate look at the singer with the new record.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Cole -- who brought Lennox on as the first female artist signed to his record label, Dreamville Records, in 2016 -- explained that he had asked Lennox "what this new album means to her," adding that her answer made hearing the music "even deeper" for him.

"I needed to know cuz I f**k with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me," he captioned the screenshot of their text message. "Appreciate you @arilennox. Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it."

In the exchange, Lennox shares how Age/Sex/Location explores the lessons she learned after pouring into the wrong people and how she's reached this point of being her complete, unapologetic self.

"Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life," she wrote. "I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn't think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn't being myself in those chat rooms. I spent so much time seeing the god and good in some abusive people. Neglecting my needs and self worth. Romanticizing terrible people..."

She continued, "No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself. Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want."

"What's for me is for me and I'm complete on my own. This is my eat love pray journey," she concluded. "And it's my honest goodbye to searching for love. I got it right here inside of me. The end of searching for anything other than self love and family. Pouring into me and giving the greatest love to me."

Lennox shared the cover art for the upcoming album on Tuesday and dropped a new single with Summer Walker titled "Queen Space" on Wednesday.

Age/Sex/Location drops on Sept. 9.