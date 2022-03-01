Ariana DeBose Joins Cast of Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie 'Kraven the Hunter'

Ariana DeBose is taking Hollywood by storm and has her eye on a new challenge. The celebrated actress is joining the action-packed world of comic book cinema!

ET can confirm that the Oscar-nominated West Side Story star has signed on to star in Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel project, Kraven the Hunter.

DeBose will appear opposite Aaron Taylor Johnson, who is set to star as the titular Kraven, a Russian immigrant who's real name is Sergei Kravinoff, who comes to New York to prove himself as the world's greatest hunter.

According to Deadline, who was the first to report the casting news, DeBose is likely set to play Calypso, who -- at least in the comics -- is a sinister voodoo priestess and magical villain who is also an occasional love interest and ally to Kraven.

Both Kraven and Calypso have been longtime enemies of Spider-Man, and fit into the Sony Spider-Man Universe that the studio has established with movies including Venom and the long-delayed Morbius, starring Jared Leto.

Kraven the Hunter is helmed by J.C. Chandor -- best known for directing Triple Frontier, A Most Violent Year, and Margin Call -- with a script from Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

The film is set to hit theaters Jan. 13, 2023.

DeBose, meanwhile, just earned her first Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work as Anita in West Side Story.

DeBose spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, and she looked forward to a possible Oscar victory, which -- if it happens -- will make her only the second Latina woman to win the category, after Rita Moreno made history when she won for the same role in 1962.

“I don't know if I have words to describe what it would mean to me yet,” she says. “I know that it would mean a great deal to the many communities that I belong to.”

She adds, “Because, it is a further recognition that we are here we are valid and our stories matter. I am so proud to have represented my communities as an Afro-Latina, as an openly queer woman, woman of color."

Check out the video below to hear more from the acclaimed actress.