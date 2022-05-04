Ariana DeBose to Host the 2022 Tony Awards

After a breakout year, which includes winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, Ariana DeBose is set to host the 75th annual Tony Awards.

“I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!” Ariana DeBose said.

She added, “This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12th.”

The ceremony marks a return to DeBose’s roots after first being nominated for a Tony Award in 2018 for her turn as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. The role also earned her a Drama League Award nomination and won her a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show.

The recognition came after she made her Broadway debut in 2012’s Bring It On: The Musical and famously appeared in the original ensemble for Hamilton from 2015 to 2016. In the years since, DeBose has crossed over to film, first appearing in a filmed production of Hamilton on Disney+ before joining the star-studded ensemble of Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of The Prom.

Her most notable film role is as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, with the actress taking over the role originated on screen by Rita Moreno, who also won an Oscar for her performance 60 years prior. For her performance, DeBose also won a BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG award.

The news of DeBose hosting the Tony Awards comes ahead of the official announcement of the 2022 nominees, which will be revealed on Monday, May 9. The awards, meanwhile, will be handed out live during a four-hour television event, first starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.