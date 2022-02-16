Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Kiss in Rare PDA Post

Ariana Grande is so into her husband Dalton Gomez! The 28-year-old singer shared a new photo set featuring her love on Wednesday.

“💘,” she simply captioned the photo. Grande, who wore a little black dress for the occasion, led the carousel with a picture of her holding on to her man while he looks down at her. In the next shot, the couple shares a kiss while making a boomerang video.

The couple’s friends celebrated their love in the comments.

“Gorgeous,” Brad Goreski wrote. “Gorgeous you two!!!!” Octavia Spencer added. “DIVINE 🖤🖤,” Vera Wang shared.

Grande has largely kept her love out of the spotlight. The “Don’t Look Up” singer and the real estate broker tied the knot in May, during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. Shortly after the wedding, The Voice coach shared black-and-white photos from her nuptials.

“5.15.21 🤍,” she wrote next to a photo of her and Gomez sharing a kiss as husband and wife. In June, a source told ET that the couple has gotten used to being Mr. and Mrs.

"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," ET's source said. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," the source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."