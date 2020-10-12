Ariana Grande Cries Saying Her Tour 'Saved My Life' in Emotional Documentary Trailer

Ariana Grande is taking fans inside her Sweetener World Tour! After announcing her Netflix concert film on Wednesday, the 27-year-old shared its first trailer on Twitter.

The trailer for Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, shows the singer on stage and off, putting on epic performances during her sold-out 2019 tour, getting lost backstage at one of the many venues, and traveling across the globe to entertain her fans worldwide.

It's a moment with her crew that stands out, though, as a crying Grande tells the gathered group, "I know it's been hard physically and mentally, but this show for sure saved my life this year."

She follows up the emotional moment by laughing while she declares, "I just inhaled a tear."

In her Instagram announcement on Wednesday, Grande explained what the film means to her.

"releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years," she wrote. "i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of."

In the concert film's synopsis, Netflix revealed that the flick will follow Grande's world tour, showing off her performances at a London show and sharing never-before-seen footage of the singer at home and on the road.

"The film offers an exclusive peek at the many facets of the passionate, raw, and always real artist and provides backstage access to the pre-show rehearsals, iconic styling, and the intimate and emotional moments that are the reason for the special connection she has with her fans," the synopsis reads.

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You will premiere on Netflix Dec. 21.