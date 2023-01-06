Ariana Grande Joins the 'Drag Race' Panel in First Look at Season 15 Premiere (Exclusive)

Thank Ru, next! It's almost time for the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, and only ET has your first look at Ariana Grande's return to the judges' table!

The "7 Rings" singer joins host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.

"Season 15 is here and so am I," Ari announced in the season 15 promo last month. Check out the pic below to see her premiere-worthy ensemble, including her signature ponytail and a dramatic cone bra.

MTV

Grande joined the Drag Race judges' panel for the first time back in season 7, where she let out an infamous gasp at eventual winner Violet Chachki's extreme corset on the "Death Becomes Her"-inspired runway.

we knew violet chachki was going to win season 7 when she gagged ariana grande pic.twitter.com/vkLMSXZLtb — Christos Polydorou (@eatartdaily) October 13, 2021

The season 15 queens -- which includes the series' first set of identical twins -- will compete for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000, the highest prize in the herstory of the main franchise.

Check out the gallery below to meet all the new queens!

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race starts its engines on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.