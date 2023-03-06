Ariana Madix Is 'Devastated' Over Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair: 'They're Totally Done,' Source Says

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are done for good. A source tells ET, "Tom and Ariana are telling friends they are totally done and aren't getting back together."

Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 4, after it was revealed Sandoval was having an affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

"Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on." The source adds, "Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won’t be able to get over for a long time."

TMZ was first to report the news.

Over the weekend, Sandoval was photographed outside Leviss' apartment, just days after he and Madix ended their nine-year relationship. In pictures published by TMZ, Sandoval was spotted arriving at Leviss' Los Angeles residence on Saturday night, keeping a low profile in all black as he entered.

"Tom and Raquel were filming a scene for Vanderpump Rules," a source tells ET of the visit. "This was not a late-night hookup or anything more than doing their job. Their call time was 6 p.m. and that's when Tom arrived at Raquel's apartment to film."

The sighting comes amid a flurry of backlash over Sandoval and Leviss' reported relationship.

Multiple sources have since come forward since the breakup news rocked the Vanderpump Rules fandom, with numerous outlets claiming that the affair between Sandoval and Leviss has been going on for at least several months.

"This has been going on for upwards of six months," a source told ET. "All the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

ET also learned that Leviss "has slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town," and that the affair began "last summer."

Since news of the affair broke, filming for season 10 picked back up and cameras have been rolling. On Monday, James Kennedy returned to the set of Vanderpump Rules and gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect following Sandoval and Leviss' affair.