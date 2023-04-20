Ariana Madix Jokes About Being in a Throuple With Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in 'VPR' Deleted Scene

Ariana Madix's pre-Scandoval joke has a whole different meaning now. In a deleted scene from Vanderpump Rules, Madix joked about being in a throuple with her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss.

The moment happened before Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss came to light. In the clip, a topless Madix posed for pics in a hot tub with swimsuit-clad Sandoval and Leviss.

"It looks like we're in a throuple," Madix said as she looks at the photos. "It looks like we're in a throuple [and] we're on a romantic vacay."

Another deleted scene showed Leviss praising Sandoval for how he supported her at her pageant. "It was like the best support system in the world," Leviss told Sandoval, Madix and Scheana Shay of Sandoval's pageant support.

In retrospect, fans are now aware that Sandoval and Leviss had kissed prior to the deleted scenes, which began their months-long affair with each other. As for where the duo stands now, Sandoval said on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast that he and Leviss are "really good friends" and are "not putting any label" on their relationship.

"We're also just kind of taking a break," Sandoval noted, adding that his and Leviss' friendship does not include benefits "right now."

Meanwhile, Madix has moved on with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. After they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella, a source told ET that the pair has been "casually dating" for a month since meeting at a wedding in Mexico.

Sandoval is supportive of Madix's new romance, as he told TMZ, "I love that. Yes, I do. I really do. I'm really happy."

