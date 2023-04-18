Ariana Madix’s New Man Daniel Wai Shares Romantic Coachella Video With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

Ariana Madix's new man, fitness trainer Daniel Wai, is sharing the special moments he had with the Vanderpump Rules star during the first weekend of Coachella.

Wai created a highlight reel from the music festival in Indio, California, and it heavily focuses on his time spent with Madix. In his caption, he references having an Android phone, writing, "When a green texter invades Coachella, turn sound on at the end."

In the video, Wai and Madix are seen holding hands, wearing matching shoes, getting IV drips together, and spending time with their friends.

One user commented, "Ariana though," to which Wai responded, "yes 🙌 😍."

On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star and her crew had a packed second day at the annual music festival, where she was spotted getting close to the fitness trainer.

Madix and Wai attended the Camp Poosh pool party together with a group of pals, and the trainer shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story. The posts from the desert included a snap of his, Madix and their friends' shadows, a video of Madix dancing during a nighttime performance and a picture of them cozied up to one another.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

As for Madix and Wai, a source tells ET, "They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico. He’s a sweet guy."

Madix also took to her Instagram Story to share the same photos and videos as Wai, in addition to some Polaroid pictures featuring her, Wai and their friends. Madix also showed off some matching alien tattoos that she got with her friend, Bradley Kearns.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

An eyewitness tells ET that Wai was there to support Madix as she got the new ink.

Madix's second day at Coachella came after she proved she was there to live her best life following the end of her relationship with Tom Sandoval after his affair with their VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval is happy to see his ex-girlfriend, Madix, moving on. He was at LAX on Tuesday, where he updated TMZ about Scandoval and shared his opinions on Madix's weekend hookup with Wai.

"I love that," Sandoval said before adding that he wants to see his ex move on. "Yes, I do. I really do."

When asked how he feels about Madix with a new guy, the TomTom co-owner said he's really happy to see her doing her thing. "I'm really happy," he added.

Sandoval and Madix first began dating in 2013, and ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time that news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss.

Sandoval claimed last week, however, that he and Madix actually ended things on Valentine's Day, before she learned of the infidelity (but not before it began). The confusion, he said, was because Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.

Meanwhile, ET exclusively reported on Friday that Leviss had checked herself into a mental health treatment facility.