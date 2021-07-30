Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Birthday Love From His Kids on 74th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling the birthday love!

The Terminator celebrated his 74th birthday on Friday and his children couldn't help but share heartfelt posts on his special day. Katherine, Christina and Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Joseph Baena, all wished their famous father a happy birthday on their social media.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you ! Have the best day ever!! 🥰♥️🙏," Katherine, 31, wrote alongside a slideshow of throwback photos of the two and their family members.

Patrick, 27, shared a video of Arnold pumping iron, captioning the clip, "Happy Birthday pops! Can’t believe you became a grandpa 👴 this past year. Can’t wait to see what happens this year! . ❤️❤️ Also… i have no idea how your 74 today & still pullin this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically & mentally when I’m your age. PS: wait till end 😂🥴."

Katherine commented on her brother's post, writing, "OPA!! Also why is the hitting of the chest necessary?"

Christina, 30, also posted photos of her and the actor, tweeting, "Happy birthday, daddy!!"

Joseph, 23, also posted a photo of the two, adding, "Happy Birthday Dad! I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies!!!"

Arnold is also father to 23-year-old son Christopher. He shares Christopher, Katherine, Christina and Patrick with ex-wife Maria Shriver. Joseph is the child of Arnold and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. It was revealed in 2011 that he was his son.

Back in April, Patrick and Joseph enjoyed a rare outing together. The two, along with Joseph's girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj, were photographed on a hike. The half-siblings had not been spotted out publicly before.

For more on the Schwarzenegger family, see below.