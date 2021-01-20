Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It's 'a Good Day' as He Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Arnold Schwarzenegger has received his COVID-19 vaccine! The 73-year-old actor and former governor of California posted a video of himself getting vaccinated, and even channeled the Terminator.

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!" he wrote alongside the video.

In the clip, he is sitting in the passenger seat of a SUV, as a nurse administers the vaccine.

"Put that needle down," he jokingly says in the clip. "All right, I just got the vaccine and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone...Come with me if you want to live."

Schwarzenegger is among the celebrities and public figures who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Martha Stewart and Steve Martin have been vaccinated. Al Roker got the shot while on live TV on Tuesday. Roker qualified for the vaccine due to his age, but it still wasn't easy for him to get an appointment.

"All weekend long, I went on the New York state health.gov website and kept logging in and adding my information. Kept logging in, logging in, I finally hit pay dirt Sunday morning and I got assigned here to Lenox Hill Hospital," he said on the Today show. "That's how I made it. But it was a constant [process]. I kept hitting refresh, refresh, refresh on the browser and finally got in."

Roker described the appointment process as "luck of the draw," noting that each facility distributing the vaccine only has "a certain number of appointments each day."

Per the CDC, while they "make recommendations for who should be offered COVID-19 vaccine first, each state has its own plan for deciding who will be vaccinated first and how they can receive vaccines."

Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents have been the first to get vaccinated, with frontline essential workers and people age 75 and older in the next phase, per the CDC.