Ashley Graham Bares All in Steamy Mirror Selfie

Ashley Graham is stripping down! The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sultry mirror selfie.

The new mom puts it all on display, posing nude with her arms wrapped around her chest. Graham appears to be fresh out of the shower, with wet hair hanging over her shoulder.

Graham's caption, "nakie big girl 👋🏽," got fans talking, with some wishing the model wouldn't label herself as a "big girl."

"I hate that this is seen as ‘big girl’ I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory..... super sexy and womanly ❤️," one fan wrote. Another added, "Nakie *normal* girl."

Others, meanwhile, praised Graham, calling the post "Perfection 😍."

Graham welcomed her first child with husband Justin Ervin in January, and she's been just as candid about her post-baby body as she was pre-pregnancy.

In her January Vogue cover story, Graham explained why she's all about honesty.

"I think in this generation, authenticity is everything. It’s gold," she said. "There’s nothing sexier than being your true, honest self. And the more you are, the more accepted you are, and the easier it is to navigate through success. I don’t have a persona. This is it. Just be yourself!"

