Ashley Greene Admits She 'Developed a Crush' While Filming 'Twilight' (Exclusive)

Ashley Greene was crushing on one of her Twilight co-stars. ET's Denny Directo recently spoke with the 35-year-old actress, and she revealed that, while filming the popular vampire franchise, she had her eye on one of her fellow actors.

"Twilight was essentially my first real job that I was on set consecutively, and separating the on-set chemistry that you have to create with real life, I wasn't quite skilled in that yet," Greene, who played Alice Cullen, admitted. "... It was the first time I was experiencing that, so of course, I definitely developed a crush."

While Greene wouldn't reveal who the object of her affection was, Jasper, her onscreen love interest in the flicks, was played by Jackson Rathbone.

In addition to her mystery crush, Greene told ET that she and the rest of the cast, which included Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, "all went out and had a really great time" during the making of the first film.

"I think as this series progressed, it got a little more difficult," she explained. "I think why we were probably so close is that we had hotel hangs instead, where people would play instruments, and we would drink... We had to take care of each other sometimes."

Now, nearly a decade after the release of the final film, Greene is "so proud" of The Batman star Pattinson and Oscar-nominated Stewart for their continuing success.

"They 100 percent deserve it," she said. "Twilight was a wonderful thing for all of us, but I think there was a certain amount of work that everyone had to put in to separate themselves from it, and I feel like people are seeing both of them at their full potential."

Greene, however, is not trying to separate herself from the franchise. In fact, she's doing the exact opposite and starting a podcast, The Twilight Effect, in which she'll break down the movies and dish on behind-the-scenes secrets.

"I can't tell you the last time I did an interview solely on Twilight. We've separated ourselves enough," she said. "It was a really massive part of our lives, and so it's really fun to be able to relive those moments and really get into the nitty gritty of why this film became as massive as it was."

"I always say that our fans are the crème de la crème, and they're incredible, and they're loyal, and I have a massive appreciation for that," Greene added. "This was a big part of our lives, it was a big part of the fans' lives, so why not? I think we're so far removed at this point that it becomes a lot more fun to talk about."

The addition of the films on streaming services led to a sort of "resurgence of Twilight" and garnered the films a whole new generation of fans.

"It was this wonderful thing to see all of our original fanbase get this fire reignited in them, but then see a whole new fanbase join," Greene told ET. "I was talking to one of my friends about that one day, and we were like, 'I could reminisce like this with my co-stars, and engage the fans and this could probably be pretty fun'... My mom was like, 'So Twilight's the gift that keeps giving.' And I'm like, 'Apparently, it just doesn't stop.'"

As part of the podcast, Greene is rewatching each of the films and is interested to see if fans' perspective on them has changed as much as hers has.

"I rewatched the first one and was just like, 'Oh, there's so many things that I didn't recognize or realize,'" she said. "Also, being in it at the time, I think it's hard to remove yourself, and so I actually got to watch it as a fan... Now, years later, I'm like, 'Oh my god, it's baby Alice.' It's cool to see."

As for whether the franchise's renewed popularity could lead to a new iteration being made, Greene admitted, "I'm so surprised that that hasn't happened, to be honest."

"I think, honestly, there is so much backstory with all these characters too, that you could 100 percent do a series, and not necessarily have to do a remake," she said. "I think there's still so much fascination behind, and around, these characters."

So would Greene herself be interested in taking part in a potential Twilight-centric project? "I love being a vampire. My only like [concern] was like, unfortunately I did age, so they would have... to put some money behind just making us look young again," she noted.

That the films are even a topic of conversation again underscores the remarkable success of the franchise, which Greene said nobody ever expected.

"I think there's certain elements to it where you go, 'Oh, these are why things worked,' but if we knew the secrets here, we would replicate this all the time," she told ET. "I think the first premiere, it was insane. It's the craziest red carpet, probably to date, I've ever been on. I was just like, 'Oh, OK. This is something different.'"

The first two episodes of The Twilight Effect will be released March 15, wherever you get your podcasts.