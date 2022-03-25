Ashley Greene Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her husband, Paul Khoury, are expecting their first child.

Greene and Khoury, an Australian TV personality, tied the knot in 2018 after five years together. To celebrate the latest step in their relationship, Greene shared black-and-white pics that show her and Khoury excitedly holding up a sonogram.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more," Greene gushed in the comment. "I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."

Khoury posted similar photos on his Instagram page, writing, "I find it so amazing that we can make life through love. I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives. Thank you for giving me the best gift in the world."

In a statement to People, who was the first to report Greene's baby on the way, the actress' rep said, "The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together."

Watch the video below for ET's latest interview with the actress.