Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share First Pics of Newborn Son Dawson

The world is getting a look at Bachelor Nation’s newest member! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared the first pictures of their son, Dawson, with their followers.

In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, Iaconetti shared photos from the delivery room and the sweet meaning about their baby boy’s birthday.

“Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom’s birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago. ❤️,” the new mom wrote.

“We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group For Women. I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually,” she added.

Along with the caption was a series of photos featuring the new parents posing with their baby boy, a solo shot of Dawson looking at the camera and the little guy posing with his smiling dad, right after he entered the world.

Iaconetti also gave an update about her first few days of motherhood. “Right now we’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met,” she wrote. “Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared’s IG caption. We love him so much and are feeling so blessed," she teased about her son's full name.

On Tuesday, Haibon shared a sweet photo of him snuggling close to his baby boy. Next to the pic was a caption revealing his son’s full name. “Meet Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon ❤️,” he wrote.

The couple’s friends were quick to point out that little Dawson’s name pays tribute to both his dad’s favorite football player, Tom Brady, who announced his retirement one day after his arrival, and Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character, Jack Dawson.

“the end of brady and the beginning of brady. the circle of life man, gotta love it,” Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert wrote. “Dawson for Leo & Brady for Tom. 👌🏼,” another friend of the couple wrote.

"Baby Dawson is here. He's healthy. Mama Ashley is healthy. Everybody's doing well," Haibon said in a video. "The labor went well, so Ashley's recovering right now."

"Dawson's doing well. Just wanted to give you an update," he added. "Thank you everybody who's been asking. We haven't slept, obviously. So we're going to eat, we're going to sleep. We're very excited for you guys to see Dawson."