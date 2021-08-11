Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Poke Fun at Themselves After Kids Bathing Remarks

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are settling this bathing debate once and for all! The cute couple took to Instagram Wednesday night to poke fun at themselves after their comments about how often they bathe their kids went viral. In the video, the couple is in their bathroom while their children take a shower when Kutcher shares his shock and horror at his wife "melting" the children with water.

"You're putting water on the children?" he asks Kunis. "Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water?"

Kutcher then turns the camera away from his laughing wife and onto him as he continues to express his concern for his children's hygiene habits.

"This is ridiculous. What's going on?" he asks again. "We're bathing our children," Kunis responds through laughter.

"That's like the fourth time this week. Four times this week," Kutcher exclaims. "It's too much," the actress agrees. "Their body oils are gonna be destroyed. What are you trying to do?" the worried father wonders out loud.

The funny clip comes after the That '70s Show couple famously got flack for revealing they don't bathe their children until "you can see the dirt on them" in a July episode of Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. But they're not alone in their thinking. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard defended Kunis and Kutcher's parenting policy on bathing their children. Bell and Shepard shared that their children, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta's, bathing routine isn't so different. The couple told the women of The View that nightly baths are no longer a thing in their household.

"We bathed our children every single night, prior to bed is like the routine," Shepard said. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Bell agreed, adding, "Yeah, we forget."

The 46-year-old actor then admitted, "Sometimes five, six days goes along. I mean, they don't smell."

That's where the mom-of-two disagreed slightly with her husband. "Well, they do sometimes," she interjected. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

The 41-year-old Frozen star continued, "There's a red flag. Because honestly, it's just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what they're doing. I wait for the stink."

