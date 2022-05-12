Astroworld Festival Attendee Files Lawsuit Against Travis Scott After Death of Unborn Child

Travis Scott is among a long list of defendants named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she suffered "horrific injuries" at the Astroworld tragedy that resulted in a miscarriage.

Shanazia Williamson sued the "Goosebumps" rapper in Harris County, Texas, claiming she was among the masses "trampled and crushed" at the 2021 music festival, which resulted in "horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and [her partner Jarawd Owens'] unborn child." Williamson is also suing, among others, Live Nation Entertainment and the operators behind NRG Park in Houston, where the festival was held.

Williamson, who did not disclose how far along she was in the pregnancy, claims that the defendants' "failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of [her] injuries and death of [their] unborn child." Furthermore, Williamson claims the defendants "acted knowingly and/or recklessly, committing gross negligence." Williams is suing for over $1 million in damages.

It should be noted that there's a law in Texas that specifically states that fetuses that die due to negligence can be grounds for a wrongful death lawsuit. According to Rolling Stone, the state's Civil Practice and Remedies code includes fetuses as eligible in these lawsuits from the moment of fertilization.

Scott is facing a number of lawsuits following the tragedy that resulted in 10 people killed and hundreds injured, including a $2 billion lawsuit filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of 280 victims of the fatal event. Officials described it as a "chaotic event," and the medical examiner determined that all 10 people killed during the festival died of "compression asphyxia." The manner was ruled to be an accident.

About a month after the tragedy, Scott spoke out for the first time and, in an hour-long interview, denied hearing any signs of distress from the crowd while he was performing.

"It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need," he said. "Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn’t hear that."

Scott has since vowed to honor the victims with the launch of his Project Heal, which aims to address, among other things, event safety. Last weekend, the rapper performed in Miami to mark his first public performance since the tragedy.