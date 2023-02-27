Aubrey Plaza's 'White Lotus' Co-Star Jon Gries Reveals What Was Said on SAG Awards Stage

No, Aubrey Plaza was not in a bad mood or annoyed while onstage Sunday night at the SAG Awards. And now her White Lotus co-star, Jon Gries, can vouch for that.

In an interview with Page Six, Gries revealed what exactly was said onstage between him and Plaza as co-star F. Murray Abraham accepted the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. Eagle-eyed viewers at home noticed Gries grabbing Plaza's arm. He then whispered into her ear, prompting Plaza to adjust her dress.

Then, after Abraham concluded the acceptance speech, Plaza could be seen mouthing "Jesus Christ." Viewers quickly took to social media and wondered why Plaza was seemingly in a bad mood. And the questions continued on Plaza's Instagram account, where she posted photos of the night. While her caption focused on praising the cast, that didn't stop fans from asking her why she seemingly mouthed "Jesus Christ."

Now, Gries is setting the record straight, telling Page Six that he told Plaza she was "being blocked by about 15 people" and that she should "look to the front." He told the outlet he made another suggestion.

"You might want to fix that first," Gries said in reference to a possible wardrobe malfunction.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who tf is his ah0le at SAG awards who told Aubrey Plaza to cover her underboob which was how her dress was supposed to be.



Men really need to stay out of women’s business. pic.twitter.com/iSd2PsUNoQ — Lynx 💛 (@LustrousLynx) February 27, 2023

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cameras captured Plaza doing exactly that. But what was up with the "Jesus Christ"?

"I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing," Gries told the outlet. "That's her humor -- she has that dry, deadpan wit; that's her biting wit."

While some fans suggested Plaza's bad mood stemmed from the fact she didn't get to speak during the cast's award acceptance, Gries quashed such suggestion.

"We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to. He's F. Murray Abraham! he's a frigging legend," Gries told Page Six.

What's more, Gries told the outlet that, after their onstage encounter went viral, he says he texted Plaza on Monday morning and asked, "You weren't really upset?" to which he said she replied, "No! Not at all!"

The outlet reported Plaza partied with her castmates at the famed Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood until about 1:30 a.m.

Plaza's wit had been on display earlier in the night, when she and Jenna Ortega created another viral moment when they poked fun at their obvious similarities. After stealing the spotlight, Plaza spoke to ET and said she would be "down" to collaborate with Ortega.

"Oh, I'm down," Plaza confirmed, adding, "We'll just kill everybody with our eyes."