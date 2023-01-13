Austin Butler Says His Heart Is 'Completely Shattered' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Elvis star Austin Butler is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement to ET, referencing Lisa Marie's three daughters. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

On Jan. 12, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter. She was 54.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a rep for the family confirmed to ET. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

ET spoke to Lisa Marie just two days prior to her death at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when she interrupted Austin's interview to gush over his portrayal of her father.

"It was mind blowing, truly mind blowing. I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," Lisa Marie said of the film. "I had to take five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot-on and so authentic. I can't even describe."

Austin went on to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama that night for his role in Elvis, and thanked the Presley family during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

"Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said. "Lastly, Elvis Presley himself. You are an icon and a rebel and I love you so much."