Avril Lavigne Spotted Kissing Tyga in Paris After Ending Engagement to Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are displaying some PDA! The duo was spotted getting cozy at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday, the month after her engagement to Mod Sun came to an end.

In one pic from the event, Tyga kisses Avril on the lips, as she stands with her arms around his neck. Another shot shows the duo happily laughing together, while a third photo shows them holding hands as they exit the party.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

In the wake of the pics, ET has learned that things between Avril and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair is having a lot of fun together.

They connect over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it's easy and nice. They're cute with each other and the attraction between them is strong.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

It's not the first time the pair has been seen out together. Last month, TMZ published photos of Avril hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.

Days later, however, reports surfaced that Avril and Mod Sun's engagement had ended, with a source close to the former singer telling ET, "Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her."

Mod Sun reacted to the breakup shortly thereafter, writing on Instagram, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed."

"I just know there’s a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he added. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."