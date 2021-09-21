Ayesha Curry Reveals Steph Surprised Her With Vow Renewal for 10th Anniversary -- Officiated by Riley

Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrated their 10th anniversary surrounded by family. The pair marked the occasion with an intimate vow renewal ceremony officiated by their daughter Riley, Ayesha revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

The sweet photo shows the 9-year-old proudly standing under an arch in the family's backyard, with Steph and Ayesha standing across from one another. The couple's two younger children, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, adorably sit on a blanket watching their parents say "I do" again.

"A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭," Ayesha wrote in her caption. "Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30 ."

"Smitten," Ayesha captioned another shot from the sweet ceremony.

She wrote alongside a third post, "🖤🖤🖤… thank you to @chefmichaelmina and team for preparing the most amazing meal EVER and @jazmiyagi for the 📷 and @ashleybias for my makeup and @sherri.mcmullen for the gorgeous Valentino gown and @fabyoulush and @jamaicanglamma for holding it down with the kiddos and @tiffanyolevia and @shemitty for all the things. We love our family and extended family to the moon and back. 😭😭😭 okay brb have to go cry now. 🖤🖤🖤."

In an interview with ET earlier this year, Ayesha opened up about how she and Steph had "grown up together" through the course of their relationship.

"We're celebrating our 10 year wedding anniversary this summer, so like -- we've grown up together, in every sense of the word," Ayesha said. "My support is his support, vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes.'"

"We said in the pandemic, you really learn if you like somebody or not," she added. "I said, 'Ooh, we really like each other. This is good.' We've done a lot, obviously, of date nights in and we've had new ways to reinvent date night. For us it’s very important just as a time to reconnect."

