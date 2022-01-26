'Bachelor' Alum Jen Saviano Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Landon Ricker

Bachelor Nation is getting a little bigger! Former Bachelor star Jen Saviano announced that she and her boyfriend, Landon Ricker, are expecting their first child.

"Surpriseee! we can’t wait to meet you, little B. 👼🏼🥰,” she captioned a post on Tuesday.

Saviano announced the news with a sweet video that documents her showcasing her baby bump in a bikini, sharing a kiss with Ricker on the beach and getting an ultrasound. Giving the world a look at Baby B, Saviano zooms in on the screen at the doctor's office.

Bachelor Nation was full of celebration in the comments. “AHHH!!!! What a sweet video. So happy for you two!!❤️❤️,” Tia Booth wrote. “Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations,” Caila Quinn added. “WHAT!!!!!!! Omg Jen congratulations!!!!!!! ❤️,” Leah Block exclaimed.

The same day Saviano shared the news, Ricker took to his Instagram to showcase their relationship. “This morning, with her, having coffee ☕️☕️,” he captioned the sweet post that was a picture of instant photos of the pair. He followed this up with a solo shot of the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

Saviano’s post wasn’t just a baby reveal, but a boyfriend reveal as well. The Nashville-based wellness blogger has kept her man largely out of the spotlight.

Saviano made her Bachelor Nation debut on season 20 of The Bachelor when she competed for Ben Higgins’ heart. Sadly she was sent home during week 5. The reality TV star gave love another shot during season 3 of the Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell head over heels for Nick Viall. However, that journey didn’t end with an engagement either.