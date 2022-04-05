'Bachelor' Alum Jenna Cooper Marries Karl Hudson

Here comes the bride and groom! Bachelor Nation’s Jenna Cooper revealed that she and her fiancé, Karl Hudson, got married during a spur-of-the-moment trip to New Orleans.

The 32-year-old shared the news with her followers on Monday next to a series of photos of her and her now-husband from their wedding day.

Cooper shared that while she and Hudson were in town for the NCAA tournament, they decided that the moment was right, and eloped. “We finally did it!💍💐,” Cooper wrote. “Couldn’t wait any longer to marry the man of my dreams;) We decided last minute to come to New Orleans for the Final Four, and just elope! It was so fun and spontaneous and exciting🎉.”

The Bachelor Nation star said that she was able to set up the ceremony in a matter of days, and that the mutual friend who had introduced them to each other was able to attend.

“Within a few days, I was somehow able to set it all up, and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. The ceremony was really special, and we had our amazing friend, Catherine there with us who is a big part of our lives (and also the person who introduced us),” she added.



“I was actually very relaxed and able to take in every moment. Feeling so blessed, and just can’t stop smiling," she added. "For anyone who is disappointed, don’t worry…we are still planning a ceremony and big party in the Fall with all our friends and family! Will be sharing more about that soon, and lots more pics to come. Which one is your fav?! Last pic was the first look;) Love you 4Everrr @kghudson4, and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together as a family🥰.”

Cooper’s post included a series of photos featuring her wearing a white wedding dress with a flowing train and Hudson in a tux, smiling for the camera. The post also included a close-up shot of her gorgeous ring.

The pair went public with their relationship in January 2020, and later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Presley Belle Hudson. The couple got engaged in June 2021.

Cooper made her debut on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor in 2018. She went on to compete during season five of Bachelor in Paradise. During the finale, Cooper got engaged to Jordan Kimball, but they called off their engagement months later.