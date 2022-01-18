'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Their First Baby

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are parents! The Bachelor in Paradise alums welcomed a baby boy early Tuesday morning, Adam announced on his Instagram Story.

According to Adam, Raven began having "really bad contractions" on Monday morning. She was taken to the hospital and given an epidural. That night, Adam provided another update, writing, "so far so smooth."

"Epidural is [key]," he wrote. "We are all hanging out watching TV and nurses coming in to check her body position. Raven is an absolute trooper! Soaking it all in."

Several hours later, Adam revealed their son had arrived, though the birth didn't exactly go according to plan.

"Little man made it," Adam wrote alongside a pic of his son's footprints. "Had emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half."

Adam noted that "mom and baby are doing very well," before revealing that the newborn arrived at 3:33 a.m., weighing eight pounds and six ounces, and measuring 21 inches long.

The pair has yet to share a photo of their son or announce his name.

Instagram / Adam Gottschalk

When ET spoke with Raven in January 2020, she gushed over her then-fiancé, stating, "I love him so much."