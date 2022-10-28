'Bachelor in Paradise': Here's What Leads to Genevieve and Aaron's Upcoming Fight (Exclusive)

The reason behind Genevieve and Aaron's upcoming fight has been revealed. In an exclusive clip of Monday's upcoming episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple's happy post-split week reunion comes to a crashing halt when Justin returns to the beach.

In the clip, Genevieve questions the reason for Justin's return, as The Bachelorette alum was sent home earlier this season.

Justin first connected with Genevieve, but that relationship was jeopardized when he started pursuing Victoria. Though he eventually awarded his rose to Genevieve, she decided to switch her focus to Aaron the next week, which sent Justin packing.

Genevieve and Aaron set out to explain the situation to new arrival Alex, with The Bachelorette alum stating of Justin, "Genevieve and him had a connection. I came in, my connection was much better."

"Well, no," Genevieve disagrees. "There's something between. Victoria came in, took him on a date, and then we just argued for three days. Then Aaron came in."

With that, Aaron walks away, and Genevieve laments to bartender Wells Adams, "F**k. He's mad at everything I do."

When a "confused" Genevieve eventually finds Aaron, she asks, "What is wrong?"

"If Justin made you feel good, you would still be with him?" he asks, as the clip fades to back.

Genevieve and Aaron's upcoming disagreement was first teased in a preview that aired on Tuesday night. In that preview, Aaron cryptically asks Genevieve, "Are you really doing this?"

"I’m explaining my feelings!" she responds. Aaron, though, tells Genevieve that she's "gaslighting" him, and so she decides to pack her bags.

"What is happening? This is horrible," Aaron says, before telling Genevieve that something is "f**ked up."

"Oh I'm sorry, does it matter how I feel?" she angrily questions. "I'm done! I'm leaving."

When ET spoke with Aaron earlier this season, he said that he "really had my eye on Genevieve" when he arrived on the beach. As for his relationship status currently, Aaron would only say, "I'm happy now."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.