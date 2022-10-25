'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: The Split's Fallout Unfolds as the OG Women Return to the Beach

The OG are back on the beach. On Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the original women made their return to the beach to find out once and for all if their initial relationships were going to last, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

Genevieve and Aaron had a happy reunion, but the same can't be said for Shanae and Logan or Jill and Jacob. A mutual breakup followed and one couple exchanged I love yous, before Paradise's latest live triangle officially took shape.

Keep reading for a full recap of episode 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Kate Correctly Predicts 'Total Chaos'

Ahead of the OG women's arrival to the beach, Kate predicted "total chaos" to come, and she wasn't wrong at all. On her way back to Paradise, Genevieve revealed that she was going to leave Mexico if Aaron had moved on, because she'd feel "very misled and betrayed and sad and mad."

Immediately after setting eyes Aaron, Genevieve hugged him and broke down in tears, revealing how nervous she'd been during split week. He left her hanging, though, first checking to see if she made any connections. When Genevieve assured him that she hadn't given another man "the time of day," Aaron finally revealed how he'd spent their week apart.

"I was scared you were going to forget about me... Some guys here were tempted, for me though I’ve only thought about you. I didn’t go on a date, I didn’t kiss anyone, I’ve only thought about you," Aaron told Genevieve, as she cried in relief. "We made some verbal commitments to each other I was unwilling to break those. I’m so sorry you were going through so much stress."

In a confessional, Genevieve called said the outcome was "the best possible situation," and noted that she feels "so much more trusting and confident in my relationship" after going through the split.

"This was a big test between Genevieve and myself... We’ll move forward stronger," Aaron echoed in a confessional of his own.

Shanae Calls Logan 'Straight Gutter Trash'

Things were less rosy for Shanae, who correctly predicted that the rug would be pulled out from under her upon her return to the beach. Logan was admittedly "nervous" about revealing his connection with Kate to Shanae, but Kate had no such qualms.

"Logan chose me over Sarah and Shanae... So I’m not worried about Shanae," Kate told the cameras.

After their reunion, Shanae told Logan that she'd been on a date with Tyler, but that it only made her realize how much she missed him. Logan, in turn, revealed he'd been out twice, first with Sarah -- with whom he didn't "quite feel a connection" -- and then with Kate.

"I feel something really strongly for a girl named Kate. She asked me on a one-on-one and we had a great time... I decided to give myself the same chance to get to know someone," he said, alluding to how Shanae had dated James the week prior.

"The way that I saw it handled and the way we worked through it didn’t seem healthy to me," Logan said of Shanae's process of picking between him and James. "The way you talked about the situation hurt me."

In a confessional, Shanae took issue with Kate, saying she's "loud," "not nice," and "sounds like a f**king man." Then, Shanae moved her ire to Logan's view of the James situation.

"He's comparing what I've been doing and what he’s doing. It's not a game. I'm not doing this to win," she said. "I’m literally trying to find my person here. I hate him."

Kate attempted to comfort Logan after his conversation with Shanae, and the pair ended up making out in full view of his ex. That prompted Shanae to pull Logan again and confront him once more.

"I'm so pissed. I haven't made you feel seen or heard? That's why we're in this position right now?" she questioned. "... You're not making sense. You're being disrespectful."

Logan talked about how Shanae hadn't had "empathy" during their romance, all while Kate was laughing as she watched on from a distance.

"I wasted my time on Logan," Shanae told the cameras. "... Kate’s disgusting and Logan’s straight gutter trash."

The ladies themselves had a confrontation next, as Shanae bashed Kate for being rude at "Women Tell All," something Kate insisted was a "different" situation than their current one.

"This whole turning over a new leaf thing.. I don't think I buy it," Kate told Shanae, before bragging to the cameras that she felt "twisted satisfaction" by scoring Logan, adding that she "relishes it just a tiny bit."

Jill Leaves Paradise in Tears

Before Jacob reunited with Jill, he was hoping she "found somebody else" during the big split, and was "very fearful" of what would happen if she hadn't.

Jill, in fact, did not find someone during her week away, and told Jacob that she wanted "continue to build our connection" since she "found it hard to even talk to the other guys or make any connections" while they were apart.

Jacob confessed about his connection and date with Kate, noting that, even though it didn't work out, "Seeing that I felt something stronger, a stronger pull, to Kate, that right there was enough of a signal to say that I probably don’t have that thing I'm looking for with you."

"You have a unique personality that I love and enjoy, I just don't think it's personally right for me," he added.

Jill began crying, though she appreciated the "clarity" that the conversation brought. "I had a true connection with you," she said, before running away. Jacob felt awful afterwards, as he told the cameras that "it's probably the worst feeling in my life" that she had waited for him.

As Jill was driven away from Paradise, she said through tears, "A Lyft driver can break my f**king heart? F**k. He sold his house for cash and I cried over him."

Brittany and Andrew Mutually End Things

Before he made his way to the beach, Tyler was hoping for the best when it came to Brittany's impending conversation with Andrew. Tyler got his wish, as Brittany told Andrew about him, and Andrew told her about Jessenia.

"I totally understand that," Andrew told Brittany when she shared her plan to pursue Tyler. "There’s not any ill will towards that at all. I’m happy for you."

In a confessional, Brittany expressed, "I'm just glad the feeling is mutual."

Upon his arrival to the beach, Tyler was "super happy" to learn that Brittany ended things with Andrew. As the pair kissed, Brittany said in a confessional, "He's what I’ve been waiting for this whole time. He's so good and pure... I just want to get so close with him and hopefully leave Paradise together."

There may be trouble in Paradise, though, as Jessenia decided to interrupt Tyler's chat with Brittany to talk to him one-on-one. Brittany said the "really malicious" move made Jessenia "look like an idiot."

Victoria Can't Decide Between Johnny and Logan

As Michael and Danielle blissfully celebrated being a "perfect match" and Brandon and Serene exchanged I love yous for the first time, Victoria and Johnny had the most complicated of all the Paradise reunions.

Johnny was "all-in for Victoria" leading up to her Paradise return, but Victoria spoiled that when she got there and revealed she'd been on a date with Alex.

"He kind of checked a lot of boxes for me... I was like, 'I need to be open to this. I need to give someone a shot,'" Victoria explained. "... My concerns with you were you being younger... and I'm older than you and I want to start a family soon."

Johnny responded, "All right, it's over. Do your thing, because you obviously want to explore," before adding in a confessional, "If you're not all-in on me, then there really is no future for us."

After giving Johnny some time to cool off, Victoria pulled him again and he was quick to ask, "What didn’t I fulfill that you had to go out there?"

Victoria reiterated her want for a husband and a family, and her concern that she and Johnny aren't "at the same place in life." Johnny didn't exactly lessen those fears when he said that his post-Paradise plan was to fall in love and dodged a question about his career goals.

"If I'm not with you, I'm out of here... The ball's in your court," Johnny told Victoria, before Alex arrived to the beach and made the situation even more difficult.

"Alex is somebody who I can see, on paper, being a perfect guy and somebody who I can see myself marrying. I'm just so confused," Victoria told the cameras. "... Johnny, I don't want to hurt him, explore another option right in front of his face... but I'm happy that I met Alex, obviously. He's an amazing man... It's really sad because I'm actually going to hurt somebody and it's not fair to either of them."

New Arrivals Shake Up the Beach

The Johnny-Victoria-Alex love triangle will continue next week, as Victoria struggles with who to award a rose to.

Elsewhere, Genevieve and Aaron start the week happy and in love, but somewhere along the way something changes.

"Are you really doing this?" Aaron questions Genevieve, who says, "I’m explaining my feelings!" Aaron says that she's "gaslighting" as Genevieve packs up her bags.

"What is happening? This is horrible," Aaron says, before telling Genevieve that something is "f**ked up."

"Oh I'm sorry, does it matter how I feel?" she angrily questions. "I'm done! I'm leaving."

Then there's Shanae, who's busy reigniting her "effortless" connection with Jacob. That will be put to the test, though, when the twins from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette arrive and ask her on a date.

"Age ain’t nothing but a number," Shanae proudly says as she declares herself a "cougar."

Logan, meanwhile, is gushing over how Kate makes him "feel incredible," just when Hayden arrives to ask her on a date. "I thought there was something special here," Logan says of Kate. "Why would you want to risk it?"

Even Rodney and Eliza are in for trouble, though initially Rodney was "not concerned" about any new arrivals. That changes when Justin, who was eliminated from Paradise earlier this year, comes down to the beach and asks Eliza out.

"I care about her," Rodney says. "I want her, and I’m going to fight like hell because she’s all I want."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.