'Bachelor in Paradise's Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Another beloved Bachelor franchise couple is going their separate ways. Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are separating after three years of marriage, they revealed on Wednesday.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to People. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

Bass, 38, and Waddell, 35, married in 2017 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise. They share 2-year-old daughter Bella and 1-year-old son Charlie, while Bass is also dad to three older sons from a previous marriage.

In a June 2019 interview with ET, Waddell said that her and Bass' second child together would be their last.

"Pregnancy is really hard," she explained. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

"So it's, like, space is our friend [during that time]," Bass added.

Waddell first entered Bachelor Nation on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015, while Bass competed on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. Fans had noticed Bass' reduced presence on Waddell's social media in recent months.

Their breakup comes two months after former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert and her husband, JP Rosenbaum, announced their split after nearly eight years of marriage.

