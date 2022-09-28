Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Announces Pregnancy After Fertility Struggles

Sarah Herron is going to be a mom! The Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, are expecting a baby boy. The happy news comes after Herron openly discussed her struggles with infertility and documented her IVF journey on Instagram.

"We can’t keep a secret any longer! Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy!" Herron captioned photos of herself and Brown proudly showing off their sonogram. "Our little 5day embryo nestled in comfortably and is measuring in at 7 weeks old today."

Herron noted that she got the first indication she may be pregnant "within hours" of breaking her knee. It was two days later that her "betas doubled," further indicating that she was pregnant. This week marked the first time she and Brown "saw our baby’s heartbeat flicker for the first time."

"Surreal doesn’t begin to describe how it’s all felt," Herron wrote. "I’ve spent the first 3.5 weeks of my pregnancy on bed rest, nourishing myself and putting all of my energy into growing bones and organs. I believe these two events coincided for a reason and though it was excruciating, it turned into a miraculous path that I know I needed to take. The road ahead is long and I know we’ll be holding our breath until the day our baby is earth side with us."

While Herron wrote that she's "dreamt of the day" she could share the news, she revealed she's also "dreaded" how she would word the announcement while keeping in mind those who are still amid their own fertility struggles.

"To the women and families amidst their fertility challenges; please know that I share this news with the most gentle intention," she wrote. "Whatever feelings come up, or space you need from my account is valid and respected. My heart belongs to all of you today. We are all warriors and I assure you I am still in it with you. I hope this lessens the sting, though I understand it may not."

Herron continued her post by thanking her doctor, writing, "You have fought for this as hard as we have. I start crying just thinking about you and the gift you have been in our lives. We love you."

Brown shared Herron's post on his Instagram Story, adding, "Long journey, and more road to go, but feeling pretty darn fortunate right now!!"

Herron and Brown, who got engaged in May 2021 after four years of dating, have been trying to get pregnant for two years. After she shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, Herron took to her Story to answer questions from her followers.

Among the reveals, Herron shared that "sex didn't play a factor" in her and Brown's decision to use this particular embryo, as they "just wanted to transfer the healthiest, highest graded embryo." The couple, Herron noted, have one boy and three girl embryos remaining.

Fans first met Herron on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013. She went on to appear on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, and returned to the beach for season 3 in 2016.