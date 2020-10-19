'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Addresses Engagement Ring Speculation

Bachelorette Clare Crawley says the diamond ring on THAT finger isn't what fans think!

The hairstylist and reality star has recently been spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand -- -- including during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live -- leading to speculation that her current season might end in an engagement. However, on Monday, Clare took to social media to dispel the rumors, saying the jewelry is symbolic of a different kind of commitment.

"People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love," she wrote. "In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me."

Clare's season of The Bachelorette kicked off last week, and the newest lead sat down to dish on her season with ET's Lauren Zima -- including all about frontrunner Dale Moss, the 32-year-old former NFL player, whom Clare admits to feeling drawn to instantly.

"That feeling that I've never felt before... just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other - I've never felt that instantly like that before," she shared. "I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is."

And in regard to that infamous promo, where host Chris Harrison informs Clare that she just "blew up The Bachelorette?"

"I think he's basically referring to that this is a season like no other," Clare admitted. "And I can say that really confidently, being a part of this franchise for a while now. It was one of those things where, there was a lot of different things that played into it being such a dynamic, different season, that I think it's definitely going to blow people's minds."

When ET spoke with Harrison earlier this month, he confirmed that Clare wasn't "wasting time" this season. A source told ET in August that Clare ended her Bachelorette journey early, on good terms with producers, but said viewers would have to wait to see how everything plays out.

"She came into this unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love, finding a man, and it really wasn't about the pomp and circumstance for her. It wasn't about all the pageantry. It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it," Harrison added, describing Clare's season as a "pressure cooker."

"What we really learned was, at the end of the day, it is about the stories. It's about the romance. It's about Clare going on this journey. These guys coming in... they were kind of entering the unknown. It made things very intense."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.