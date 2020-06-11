'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Dale Moss!

Clare Crawley's dreams came true on The Bachelorette-- and in record time! The 39-year-old hairstylist (who seemingly showed off her ring earlier on Thursday) got engaged to Dale Moss, 32, on this week's episode of the ABC dating show.



The big moment came roughly two weeks after Clare and Dale met for the first time on Night One. Between then and Moss' proposal, the couple had only three dates (two group dates and a one-on-one).



"Literally from the moment he stepped out of that limo, I knew it was him," Clare told the camera just before Dale's proposal. She said just after meeting him that she felt like she had just "met my husband," and referred to him as her "fiancé" while speaking with a producer on last week's episode.



"There's a lot I'm scared of, but it will all be worth it if Dale gets down on one knee," she said on Thursday's episode.



Dressed in a stunning white gown, Clare beamed as Dale met her in a courtyard at the La Quinta Resort & Club.



"From the moment I knew you were coming, I was so excited to meet you," Clare began. "Then when you got here, it was like, electricity for me, because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embody everything that I want in a man, everything just like my dad had. You're kind, you're strong, you're compassionate, and I just am so in love with the man that you are. You made me feel like everything that I've ever been through... it was all worth it because I've got you right now. And most importantly, you've shown me that you'd never run away and never leave me. And I've never, ever had a man that would stay. And you continue to show up for me. And I promise you, I want to show up for you each and every single day. You make me so happy."



"It's wild, right? That we're here right now," Dale said with a chuckle. "But I've said this before, from the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special, and I know you and I, we both felt it immediately, and there was absolutely no denying it. You made it so clear and apparent at every phase of this that you believed in us, you believed in you and I, and I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me. I've never had that. And I'm so grateful for that."



"And you talked about strength and compassion and how you saw that in me, similar to your father, and that meant everything. I want to be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. And I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day," he continued. "And I thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you, and she would absolutely love you. And all she's ever wanted for me is someone that just loves me unconditionally, and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that, and I love you."



Clare smiled wide, "I love you too."



"I'm so appreciative for you, and the best is yet to come. I'm not going anywhere, and I want to make you happy and be there for you each and every day. So, with that being said, I'm going to do it," Dale said, getting on one knee. "Clare, will you marry me?"



"Yes!" she replied, leaning in for a kiss.



Thrilled with her answer, Dale got up, only to be stopped by Clare. "Hold on! Put that ring on my finger!" she yelled of the Neil Lane sparkler. "I've waited a lot of years for this."