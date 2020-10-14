Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Says He Was Supposed to Be on Her Premiere

A familiar face was supposed to drop by the season premiere of The Bachelorette. Ahead of the show's 16th season premiere on Monday, leading lady Clare Crawley's ex-fiancé, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, teased fans that he'd be making an appearance on the episode.

"It's tonight guys!!! Tune in on ABC to watch @clarecrawley journey. P.S.: You might see a familiar French Canadian in it," Beauséjour-Savard wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a promo for the episode.

When the episode concluded and no Beauséjour-Savard had been seen, he went back to his story to share pics from March when he filmed his would-be appearance.

Instagram

"Well... This is what you should have seen.. just two exes having a fun chat.. that's probably why they cut that," he quipped on top of a pic of himself and Crawley having a conversation at a restaurant.

"And a little too much Baileys in our coffees," he added in a third pic, which showed the formerly engaged pair making silly faces for the camera.

Instagram

Instagram

Beauséjour-Savard and Crawley got engaged in 2018 during the reunion show of Bachelor Winter Games. They called it quits less than two months later, writing on Instagram that "with a heavy heart we have mutually decided to end our relationship."

When Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette back in March, Beauséjour-Savard celebrated his ex's new gig on Instagram.

"Congratulations to this gem!!" he wrote. "She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!!"

"Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley!!" Beauséjour-Savard added. "You will be the best #TheBestBacheloretteEver"

At the end of Monday night's premiere, the show aired a preview teasing what's to come this season. In it, fans saw Crawley storming off while a voice commented about her leaving.

ET previously learned that Crawley's time as the Bachelorette came to an end roughly two weeks into filming, after she fell for one contestant. Tayshia Adams was brought in as the new lead.

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Crawley, though, she said that she "did not quit the show."

"I stayed the whole time, I went, I did what I was going to do there," she said. "I showed up, I didn't quit anything."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on ABC.