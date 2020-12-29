'Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Take 'Monumental Step' in Their Relationship

Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and fiance Dale Ross are taking their relationship to the next level -- in the most 2020 way!

Dale took to social media Monday to show how he had jumped on the pandemic trend of letting his partner give him a haircut.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the 32-year-old athlete-turned-model grinned as he prepared for Clare, 39, to get to work. He even donned a hair salon cape reading "De Facto Salon."

"Today is a monumental step in @clarecrawley & my relationship," Dale captioned the image. "Her first time ever cutting my hair and my last haircut of 2020! #NewYearNewMe #winning."

The post came just days after the couple, who got engaged on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, celebrated their first Christmas together.

In romantic photos, which looked like scenes from a Hallmark holiday movie, the couple shared a sweet kiss while being showered in snowflakes in the middle of a snowcapped street.

"I pray that no matter what these holidays look like for you this year, you are able to share + feel the love regardless of circumstances!" Clare wrote. "The greatest gift of all ✨ Merry Christmas!! XOXO."

