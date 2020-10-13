'Bachelorette' Villain Luke Parker Ordered to Pay Producers $100,000

Luke Parker is going to be paying a hefty sum for breaching contract. The Bachelorette suitor -- who quickly became the so-called season 15 villain while vying for the heart of Hannah Brown -- had a judgement against him upheld recently, and he's on the hook for $100,000.

NZK Productions Inc., the company behind the hit ABC reality dating series, first filed a petition against Parker in May, after he violated his contract with the company.

The judge at the time awarded the company the damages requested. In June, NZK Productions filed a motion to confirm the amount awarded.

The company's bid to enforce the $100,000 judgement against Parker was approved on September 30, by judge David Sotelo. NZK Productions filed the unopposed motion to confirm the arbitration award.

Parker's contract with the company, which was agreed upon and finalized in January 2019, forbid him from any unauthorized media appearances between the time the contract was signed and one year after the broadcast date of the final episode of his season, which would have been July 2020.

However, Parker made several media appearances that were not authorized by NZK Productions, between September and October 2019, and further breached the conditions of his contract by speaking negatively about the show and its production.

Parker gained infamy during the season after a conversation between him and Brown during the show which escalated into a heated argument about morality and having sex before marriage.

