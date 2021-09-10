Backstreet Boys Cancel Vegas Christmas Shows and Postpone Holiday Album

Sad news for Backstreet Boys fans.

"The past 6 months we have been hard at work on our next creative endeavor, a BSB Christmas album. We are so excited and proud of what we have and the way it's all coming together," the singers began. "We feel that this is one of our best creations yet and that this creation deserves the best possible scenario and set up for success."

"With the current state of the world still limiting our travel and causing small things in these processes to take much longer, we have decided to wait until 2022 to release our Christmas album and subsequently will be canceling our limited Las Vegas run of Christmas shows," the statement continued.

The five members added that they are "disappointed" but know that it is for the best. Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets.

A Very Backstreet Christmas Party was announced in July, with shows scheduled to kick off Nov. 11. ET spoke with the singers as they promoted the concerts, where they expressed how excited they were to finally release a holiday LP, as well as reconnect with their fans.

"We've wanted to do a Christmas album for a long time and 28 years in we're finally getting around to knocking that off the bucket list," Richardson shared. "And with that, it's been over a year since we've been off the road…We thought this would be a great way for us to reconnect with our fans, as well as perform our brand new Christmas album."

Carter also teased what fans could expect at the show, sharing, "I think people coming out of this pandemic, we have all kind of had this dark time so everyone wants to get out and we just want to huddle together and socialize and party. And Vegas is one of the best places to do it."

Hear more of what they said in the video above.