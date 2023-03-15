Bad Bunny Passionately Sings Ariana Grande, Teaches James Corden How to Wrestle in 'Carpool Karaoke'

Bad Bunny may have just secured his position as the top Arianator. The music megastar made his "Carpool Karaoke" debut on Tuesday night's The Late Late Show, and not only did he sing some of his hits, but he also showed his passion for pop music with a rousing rendition of Ariana Grande's "Break Free."

"I think this is the English song that I most know, the lyrics. Because I listen to music [in English] --" the Puerto Rican superstar told Corden before he cut himself off to break out into the song's chorus. Clearly, he's more than just a passing fan!

Bad Bunny -- born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- also sang along to Harry Styles' "As It Was," Cardi B's "I Like It" and his own singles, including "Tití Me Preguntó," as he shared some tidbits behind his rise to fame with Corden.

When asked why he chose the moniker Bad Bunny, the singer explained that he wanted to conceal his identity with a mask at the beginning of his career, similar to how DJ Marshmello wears a giant marshmallow head. "You know, I never wanted to be so famous, but then I just went with the flow," Bad Bunny said, adding that he chose the name because like a naughty bunny, no matter how bad it may be, is still looking cute. "That's me ... I'm a good guy. I'm cute."

Bad Bunny also admitted the rumor that he was nearly late to perform at the GRAMMYs was true, thanks to him being stuck in Los Angeles traffic after a workout. Then, the singer took Corden into the wrestling ring to show off some of his moves and give the talk show host a taste of a real match against professional wrestler Rey Mysterio.

Watch the full segment below.

Bad Bunny has been making all kinds of moves recently, especially when it comes to his love life. The 28-year-old was spotted sharing a hug and kiss with Kendall Jenner outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles last week. In the pictures, Jenner is seen going in for a hug, which Bad Bunny reciprocates. While the lip lock isn't visible, Jenner is seen wrapping her arms around Bad Bunny's neck in what appears to be a rather cozy goodbye.

They were first spotted in February hanging out with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In those photos, BB was spotted leaving Wallys after Jenner and the Biebers. While they were reportedly dining together, the GRAMMY winner left through via a separate exit.

Last week, a source told ET that the 27-year-old model is doing great since her breakup with NBA star Devin Booker. For the moment, the source said Jenner is "focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with" Bad Bunny.

"They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future," the source said. "They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time. They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together. Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."