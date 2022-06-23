Beanie Feldstein Is Engaged to Bonnie Chance Roberts: PICS

Beanie Feldstein's girlfriend put a ring on it, and now they're engaged!

The Impeachment: American Crime Story star revealed Thursday on Instagram that her longtime girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts, popped the question and she said yes! Well, actually, Feldstein said, "i do, bon." That's how she captioned the post that also included photos of Roberts getting down on one knee.

The beautiful moment included a scene filled with tons of lights and flowers in what appears to be the backyard of someone's home. The moment was so captivating, Feldstein appears to drop to her knees in excitement. The other photos included the newly engaged couple showing off the ring to friends via a FaceTime call.

Feldstein's brother, Jonah Hill, was also part of the big day that included nearly two dozen other people.

Feldstein also took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the memorable occasion, posting a photo of Roberts down on one knee set to ABBA's "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do" track. Feldstein captioned the post, "@bonnie_chance you make me happier than I knew was possible. I love you."

The actress and producer met on the set of the 2019 comedy How to Build a Girl and walked the red carpet that year in September but not as a couple. They made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the Cats premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Two months before making their red carpet debut, Feldstein, who deftly portrayed Monica Lewinsky in FX's hit anthology series, told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast how they "spent every day together" after they met, and the relationship blossomed from there.

"It was like, let's have breakfast at 9 a.m. and then it would be 11 p.m. and we would be like, 'I guess it's not breakfast anymore and we're still staring at each other and talking.'"