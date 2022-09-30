Bella Hadid's Runway Spray-Painted Dress Is a Magical Must-See

Bella Hadid donned a new style on the runway -- or should we say painted? The runway model stood in front of the Paris Fashion Week audience while Coperni attendants sprayed material over her body that soon took the form of a dress.

The sequence was captioned in an Instagram video posted by The Cut, captioned, "Sooo @coperni just sprayed a dress on @bellahadid to close out their show at #ParisFashionWeek 🌬to die for, no?"

Estrop/Getty Images

Hadid first appeared on the runway wearing only nude underwear and with her hands covering her chest, meaning the event's attendees watched the dress' creation process from start to finish. After the paint-like material took hold, a woman cut a slit in the newly formed dress and Hadid then walked the runway in her new look.

Coperni's show was dedicated to "women of this world," and the show notes from designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant read, "To you, women who transcend your body and never lower your gaze before the barbed wire of morality."

Estrop/Getty Images

Fashion lovers soon pointed out that the performance seemed to be Coperni's homage to the Spring 1999 presentation from the late Alexander McQueen, when supermodel Shalom Harlow walked out in an all-white dress while a pair of mechanical robots on either side of her spray-painted it with black-and-yellow graffiti.