Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Make GRAMMYs Red Carpet Debut

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are still going strong as the couple made their awards show red carpet debut hand-in-hand at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Platt was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation of the hit Broadway show.

While Platt ultimately lost the category to Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday soundtrack, he nor Galvin showed no signs of being disappointed by the loss, even sharing a kiss at one point.

Getty Images

The GRAMMYs marks their second major public appearance together -- the other being the night before at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards -- since making their red carpet debut as a couple back in September 2021 at the Los Angeles premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, which saw Platt reprising the titular role he originated onstage.

"It’s the first time we’ve been able to take pictures together because of the pandemic and all that noise, but it’s been a beautiful first time together," Platt told ET about posing with his beau. "It means everything and more [to have him here]."

"It's been a very overwhelming rollout, a lot of noise and a lot of stuff, and having him by my side, it makes everything much, much more handle-able and more joyful," the actor added. "I'm very, very lucky he’s here... He makes it all really feel worth it."

As ET previously reported, Galvin first revealed his relationship with Platt during a May 2020 episode of his podcast, Little Known Facts. At the time, Galvin said that their friendship turned romantic after he took over for Platt as Evan Hansen in the Broadway musical.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.