Best Bra Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can stock up on all your unmentionables without leaving your home.

After being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon announced that Prime Day will be held from Oct. 13-14. The two-day mega sale has returned with major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette, and Hanes.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Prime Day has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles.

Because Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members, make sure that you’re logged in to your account to access free two-day shipping on select items. If you’re not a Prime Member, click here to start a free trial. You can also download the Amazon App to access deals directly from your smartphone.

With only two days to save up to 80% on certain items, we combed through the mega sale to find the best bra deals. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more markdowns for Amazon Prime Day 2020!