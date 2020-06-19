Best Movies to Stream With Dad for Father's Day While Social Distancing

Father's Day is here, and what with your busy schedule -- as well as the global pandemic and social distancing protocols -- you might still be looking for ways to celebrate your dad on his special day. Well, there's no better way to spend time and reconnect than with a movie day!

As we know, despite many states starting to reopen to varying degrees, social distancing and avoiding large-scale events are still important for protecting yourself and the ones you love from the coronavirus. So, if you want to celebrate Father's Day at the cinema, it's time to think outside the box.

Luckily, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and others have an abundance of options when it comes to fun family fare, which you can watch together whether you're quarantining in the same house or separately. Just call (or Zoom!) your dad, bring the movie up from the comfort of your own couch and press play at the same time.

We've rounded up a few of the best films about dads and their kids that are perfect for Father's Day, with options for movie lovers of all kinds! So, this year, you can share the love with your dad on his special day.





Big Fish

This fantastical tale of a man who likes to tell tall tales himself is equal parts emotional and darkly funny. The strained relationship between an ailing father using larger-than-life stories to connect with his son is a heartbreakingly timeless and beautiful showcase of acting brilliance, helmed by a master of fantastical realism, Tim Burton.



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Does it get any better than watching Harrison Ford, playing one of his most iconic characters, fight Nazis alongside his somehow Scottish father, played by the incomparable Sean Connery? The answer is: No, it does not.



Taken

While on its surface, this Liam Neeson-led thriller may seem like a mindless beat-'em-up action flick, the story is one of a loving father who will stop at nothing to save his daughter when she's kidnapped by Albanian human traffickers. Taken's sequels were all pretty much about the same thing, but you really only need to watch the first one.



The Lion King

There are few on-screen father-son relationships more iconic than that of Simba and Mufasa in Disney's animated 1994 classic. Sure, the stampede scene might be tough to watch with your dad, but the fact that it's so painful is just evidence of how amazing their bond was. Plus, he comes back as a cloud ghost, so it's not all tragic.



The Godfather

This period piece mob drama tells the story of the Corleone crime family under the control Don Vito Corleone and the reluctant involvement of his son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), in the family business. It's an iconic paternal drama that was nominated for 11 Oscars, and took home three of them!



Armageddon

Bruce Willis stars as Harry Stamper, a deep sea oil driller who is tasked by NASA to assemble a team and head into space to plant a bomb on a world-threatening meteor. Is this Michael Bay sci-fi disaster flick a classic? Maybe not. However, the relationship between Harry and his daughter, Grace (Liv Tyler), is emotional and tragic enough to tug on the heartstrings more than you might expect.



Mrs. Doubtfire

When mercurial actor Daniel (Robin Williams) gets divorced from wife Miranda (Sally Field), he goes to great lengths to stay close to his three young kids -- specifically, he dresses up like an old, Scottish nanny/housekeeper and gets a job working for his ex. In retrospect, there are probably better ways for him to handle the situation, but the film serves as a perfect showcase for Williams' frenetic comedy style and is a classic for a reason.



To Kill a Mockingbird

This 1962 drama, adapted from the 1960 novel of the same name, deals with horrific racism in America, and the importance of truth and justice, and is as relevant and powerful today as it ever was. One of the most indelible aspects of the celebrated film is the relationship between attorney Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) and his young, precocious daughter, Scout (Mary Badham), a shining paragon of virtue who represents the boundless possibilities for a better future.



Finding Nemo

In this aquatic Pixar classic, a loving and overprotective clown fish named Marlin goes on an ocean-spanning search for his lost son, Nemo, and learns the importance of trust and Independence. This beloved family adventure film -- which took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature -- shows just how hard a parent will fight for their child, no matter the odds.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

In this inventive and wildly hilarious dramedy from Taika Waititi, a juvenile delinquent named Ricky (Julian Dennison) is made to live with foster parents -- the kindly Bella (Rima Te Wiata) and the grumpy Hec (Sam Neill) on a remote New Zealand farm. After Bella's freak death, Ricky runs off into the wilderness and Hec reluctantly searches for him, and inadvertently (and reluctantly) becomes a gruff father figure to the rebellious Ricky. This indie art house film has a lot of heart and is easily one of the best performances of Neill's career.



He Got Game

Spike Lee's 1998 sports drama revolves around Jesus (Ray Allen), a top-ranked high school basketball player, and his strained, painful relationship with his incarcerated father, Jake (Denzel Washington), who is serving time for accidentally killing Jesus' mother. The artfully told connection between the two is a masterpiece of filmmaking that deals with the all-important themes of redemption, forgiveness and personal growth despite physical and emotional obstacles.

