Best Skincare Products to Transition Your Routine From Winter to Spring

It may not feel like it at the moment (what, with the snowstorms, wind chill and all-around wintry weather) but spring is on the horizon. And as you spend more days than not within the walls of your home, odds are you've been investing in your skincare like never before -- especially when you're dealing with the harsh reality known as dry, winter skin. But with a new season around the corner, complete with the spirit of spring cleaning, that's all about to change.

Whether you're the type of person to go all-in with spring cleaning each year or not, there's no doubt that cleaning out a cluttered beauty drawer or closet is always worth the time -- especially when it leaves you with newfound space for a new arsenal of products.

Just as you would transition your wardrobe from winter to spring, adjustment your skincare routine for the changing seasons is a natural shift. And for anyone who spent the coldest days of the year layering up on thick, protective creams -- the shift to lighter products (like face oils or dewy moisturizers) will be a welcome one.

Not sure what to add to your updated beauty process? ET Style pulled together the best skincare products to start the new season off right. From a clarifying face oil to lock in the moisture and best-selling products from brands like Tatcha, Drunk Elephant and Kate Somerville -- not to mention the ever-popular microcurrent device from NuFACE -- scroll down to shop the best skincare products to add to your daily beauty routine below.

Amazon

To all the beauty lovers out there -- the NuFACE Trinity will be one of the best purchases you make, whether it's for yourself or for a loved one.

La Roche-Posay

Look, there will never be a time when you don't need sunscreen. So why not take this opportunity to stock up on a tried-and-true option from La Roche-Posay?

Tatcha

Just in case you've faced dry, chapped lips, Tatcha's best-selling lip mask is here to make your pout unexplicably soft. With ingredients like Japanese peach extract and cammelia oil along with hydrating squalane, this leave-on treatment will make dry lips a thing of the past.

Target

With oat milk and probiotics, Versed's latest launch -- which is both vegan and non-toxic -- is a gentle, non-foaming cleanser perfect for anyone with dry skin.

Kate Somerville

If you're looking for a lightweight moisturizer to wear every day (before your put on SPF, of course), look to Kate Somerville's milky product. Whether you have dry, sensitive skin or you simply want a velvety smooth finish, this is the product to keep in your everyday routine.

Amazon

TikTok teens are all about quality beauty tools, and the Kimkoo 3-in-1 set includes a facial jade roller, a jade Gua Sha massage tool and silicone mask brush set. This set eliminates muscle tension, the jade roller can smooth fine lines and make skin glow. The set reduces dark circles, edema and improve skin health.

Sephora

Those with sensitive, acne-prone skin will love Sunday Riley's lightweight face oil. Simply massage the product into your skin after cleansing and you're good to go.

Dermstore

Buff away your dead skin cells with Epicuren's exfoliating scrub once a week for a fresh and smooth feel to your face.

Dieux

Any time you want to use these, pop these into the fridge for a few minutes to cool them down. Then, combined with your favorite serum, gel, or cream, stick them to your face for a depuffing session as everything soaks into your skin. Trust us, you'll be getting so much out of these with every use.

Golde

This powder-to-gel face mask only includes four superfood ingredients. Once you use this, you'll see a nice, healthy glow on your skin.

Amazon

Keep your skin feeling light this season and lock in the moisture with Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Face Oil.

Skinceuticals

SkinCeuticals -- the brand behind one of the most popular, beauty lover-adored serums on the market -- has a new Vitamin C serum with salicylic acid, and it's good. This product will help with early breakouts and prevent future ones from happening. What could be better than that? Plus, a little goes a long way, making this easily worth the investment.

HSN

Korres' one-step cleanser works away any makeup that's typically tough to get off. And, because it's a soap-free cleanser, it'll leave you with fresh skin without stripping away your natural oils. In other words, there won't be any drying out here.

