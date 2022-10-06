Bethenny Frankel Calls Kylie Jenner's New Lip Kit a 'Scam'

Bethenny Frankel is not happy with Kylie Jenner's new lip kit. The 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video, encouraging people to not buy into Jenner's new Birthday PR Box.

“Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” Frankel said, showing off the Kylie Cosmetics box, which includes a three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set that comes in a "Kylie" keepsake box for a total of $175.

Despite being a fan of Jenner's products, Frankel went on to share her confusion on why the items are marked up $117 just because of the packaging. The exact same products -- sans the box -- are currently on sale on the makeup's website for only $58. Frankel said she first heard about the scam via TikTok.

"This has a box that you’re going to throw in the garbage. Unless you have a hamster,” Frankel continued. “They are the same except for the box. That’s a scam. How stupid do we have to be? I mean, I’m a sucker, I like the packaging, but where you [lost] me is when you scammed me.”

Amid her frustration, Frankel told fans she planned to return the items, only to find out that Kylie Cosmetics doesn't allow returns.

"Breaking news, I just found out that Kylie Beauty doesn’t accept returns so I am stuck with a $117 cardboard box,” she said. “I might go to the mall and get myself a hamster.”

Fans of Frankel took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts, with one writing, "Madness and let’s not talk of the environmental side to this. Must be the most expensive box in the world?" Another shared, "This is outrageous!!! Thanks again for keeping us informed. Bethenny you rock!!!"

Kylie Cosmetics first debuted the products in the keepsake box in August in honor of Jenner's 25th birthday. "Celebrating boss bae @kyliejenner’s 25th birthday with our new limited-edition birthday lip gloss and lip crayon sets! available now on kyliecosmetics.com," the post read.

A second post shared more details on the product. "Get the precision of a lip liner and payoff of a lipstick with our limited-edition Birthday Lip Crayon Set✨ now available on kyliecosmetics.com," it read.

ET has reached out to Kylie Jenner for comment.