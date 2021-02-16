Bethenny Frankel Confirms Rekindled Romance With Ex Paul Bernon in Valentine's Posts

Bethenny Frankel isn't hiding her relationship. The 50-year-old former Real Housewives star and business woman took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a mirror selfie.

"Behind every woman... (you fill in the blanks here.) Happy Valentine’s Day xoxo #Loveyourself," Frankel captioned the post, which featured her former ex, Paul Bernon, standing behind her.

Bernon commented on the photo with a heart emoji.

Bernon shared a selfie with Frankel on their romantic getaway, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day, 😍. ILY."

On Monday, Frankel also took to her Instagram Stories from the tropical location, saying, "Paul said to me, 'It's 5 o'clock somewhere,' to which I replied, 'Is it though? Is it always 5 o'clock somewhere?'"

The couple split in October 2020 after two years of dating. At the time, Frankel said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "I'm good. Not everything works out. So many people have tried to define my life with our lives -- when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."

Frankel and Bernon first sparked rumors that they had rekindled their romance last month when they were spotted holding hands.