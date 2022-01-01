Betty White Dies at 99: Carol Burnett, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Kathy Griffin and More Pay Tribute

Betty White, longtime actress and the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died at the age of 99. Her death, on New Year’s Eve, comes just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, which was to be celebrated with the once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.

It didn’t take long for those in Hollywood to pay tribute to the star, whose career spanned more than 80 years, with heartfelt messages and remembrances. Many of her colleagues took to Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the comedy icon and honor her incomparable legacy.

“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Sandra Bullock said about her Proposal co-star in a statement issued to ET.

Reynolds also remembered his Proposal co-star with a touching remembrance on Instagram. "The world looks different now," he wrote. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram story

“I am so sad to hear the news of Betty White’s passing. It is such a shock. Working with her on The Proposal was such a joy. I loved making her laugh. I am so glad that we became friends,” Craig T. Nelson also shared in a statement.

"I loved Betty very, very much. The world has lost one in a million," Carl Burnett said in a statement to ET.

"I had the honor of working with Betty on the series Bob and the finale of Hot In Cleveland. Betty was a regular on Jack Paar’s late night show and in 1960 she was there when I did my first stand-up on national television. Betty practically invented television and was a total pro. We lost a giant one today," Bob Newhart said in a statement to ET.

"It was an honor and a joy to spend 6 years with the brilliant and beautiful Betty," White's Hot in Cleveland co-star Wendie Malick said in a statement to ET. "Couldn’t have asked for a better role model, and a more generous friend."

“Where do I begin? I’ve known her [for a long time], but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show,” Kathy Griffin recalled in a lengthy Twitter thread as she remembered working alongside the star on the sitcom.

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

“I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” Debra Messing wrote. “She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”

Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels. ❤️ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” George Takei wrote, before referencing her many iconic TV roles. “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

President Joe Biden also paid tribute to White on Friday afternoon, remembering her as "a cultural icon." "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed," his tweet read. "Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Read more below as many others honor the legendary actress:

My gratitude list is long. By the grace of G-d I lived long enough to work with brilliant actors & amazing humans Betty White, Ed Asner and Cloris Leachman — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 31, 2021

Once i was in a Beverly Hills restaurant & Betty White sat down at the table next to mine. i didn’t want to bother her. But after a few minutes she tapped me on the shoulder and with that radiant smile said “ Hello! Im Betty White.” People don’t do that in BH. I just love her — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

Wow… what a legacy what a gal what an icon.. Betty White is simply the best. What an inspiration to all humans and a god send to all animals ❤️🙏🏼❤️ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 31, 2021

A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021

I’ve loved few things in comedy more than Betty White’s sense of humor, that mischievous twinkle in her eye when she knew she was about to do something raucous or naughty. Thanks for the endless decades of funny and for all the animals you helped. Rest easy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/f2DvsURqXj — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

R.I.P. Betty White.

Thank you for being our friend. — Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) December 31, 2021

Rest In Peace Betty White. You were such a light in this world to so many of us. Grace and class always. Heaven shines brighter today and forever with you there with our Lord. pic.twitter.com/OIfUCmx9FQ — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

All of us in Times Square and around the world are grieving the loss of Betty White. She was a TV pioneer who paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon. pic.twitter.com/J3GekFkzrj — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 31, 2021

God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021

